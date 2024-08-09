New Music Friday: Latto, Chlöe, Megan Thee Stallion and more

- Hear about Chlöe's Trouble in Paradise on her sophomore solo project, which she executive produced. "I wanted this project to feel fun and even though there are ups and downs, it's a fun wild ride like a summer fling: unpredictable, exciting, and new," she says of the project, inspired by her time in St. Lucia. She features snapshots of her trip in a visual album.

-- Latto is the Sugar Honey Iced Tea, according to her new album. It features 21 songs and appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Flo Milli, Teezo Touchdown and more. Along with the album release is the new video for "Georgia Peach."

-- Toosii's feeling unappreciated in a relationship, which he unapologetically expresses in "Fuk You Mean." "I bet the mall ain't enough, bags ain't enough, Paris ain't enough," he sings.

-- LL Cool J tapped Saweetie for his new song "Proclivities," complete with a music video. "'Proclivities' is a fun song about the inner secrets we all have," LL said in a statement. "It's one of my favorites on the album. Keep it on repeat, baby!"

-- Polo G declares himself a Hood Poet on his new album, which boasts contributions from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, Offset, 42 Dugg, G Herbo, The Kid LAROI, Hunxho and Fridayyy.

-- Quavo continues to explore his sound, this time with Lenny Kravitz. Their song is called "Fly" and interpolates Lenny's 1998 hit "Fly Away."

-- Megan Thee Stallion's video for "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba has arrived. Filmed in Tokyo, the video stars Megan, actor Shô Kasamatsu and Yuki, and pays homage to Japanese cinema.

Other releases:

-- Kodak Black's "Hit Stick"

-- Benny the Butcher's Summertime Butch

-- Tory Lanez's "Skate On Jake" and "Sweat It Out"

-- Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's "Believer," "Drunk," "Gun to My Head" and "Can U Be"

(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

