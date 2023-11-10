New Music Friday: Chris Brown, Meek Mill & Rick Ross, Lil Durk and more

By Jamia Pugh

From long-awaited collaborative projects to sequel albums and fresh new singles, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

Meek Mill & Rick RossToo Good to be True -- After much anticipation, the MMG duo dropped off their star-studded joint album, including features from FutureWaleThe-Dream and Jeremih.

Chris Brown11:11 -- For the singer's 11th studio album, which arrived a day ahead of its originally intended November 11 release date, Brown included 22 tracks to make a double album. The project boasts appearances from Byron Messia, Future, Davido and others.

Kodak BlackWhen I was Dead -- The Florida rapper returned with his latest effort, an 18-track, nearly featureless collection full of the bluntly honest rap he's known for delivering.

YoungBoy Never Broke AgainDecided 2 -- A follow up to 2018's Decided, the Louisiana rapper's new album includes three previously released singles.

Lil Durk, "Smurk Carter" -- With inspiration drawn from Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, the Chicago rapper dropped off his latest single and music video. Fans say it has a different flow than Durk's normal drill rap.

Armani White, "Breathe" -- Following the success of his breakthrough hit "Billie Eilish," the Philadelphia native dropped off a new, bass-heavy, upbeat single.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Megan Thee Stallion-- "Cobra"

--K Camp-- "Spin the Block"

--Scar Lip-- "No Statements"

--Jekalyn Carr-- "I Believe God"

--Brent Faiyaz ft. Missy Elliott & Lil Gray-- "Last One Left"

--Lola Brooke ft. French Montana-- "Pit Stop"

--Rick Ross Meek Mill-- "Lyrical Eazy"

--Brent Faiyaz-- "Best Time"

