New Music Friday: Monica, Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign, The Weeknd & Lil Baby and more

From long-awaited collaborations to new reggae tracks and love songs from R&B icons, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--The Weeknd ft. Lil Baby & Suzanna Son, "False Idols" -- Ahead of the series finale of The Weeknd's HBO show, The Idol, he dropped off this long-awaited Lil Baby collab and a second new track titled "Like a God."

--Wiz Khalifa ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "You" -- The new single out from the Pittsburg native follows his surprise mixtape See Ya, released earlier this month. Along with the new track comes news that Wiz will soon drop his next album, Wizzlemania.

--DJ Cassidy & Shaggy ft. Rayvon, "If You Like Piña Coladas" -- The trio teamed up for a unique interpretation of the '79 pop classic "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" after first joining forces on Cassidy's popular music series, Pass The Mic.

--Monica, "Letters" -- The new love ballad sees Monica alongside Compton rapper The Game, her love interest in the steamy music video that sent the internet in a frenzy on Friday, June 30.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Latto ft. Cardi B -- "Put It On Da Floor Again"

--Diddy ft. City Girls & Fabolous -- "Act Bad"

--Coco Jones -- "Double Back"

--DaBaby -- "Shake Sumn"

--Kali -- "Area Codes"

--Tamar Braxton -- "Changed"

--Ron Isley & The Isley Brothers -- "Last Time"

