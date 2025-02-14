New Music Friday: Offset, Halle Bailey, Kodak Black and more

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Offset has released a new single titled "Ten," produced by London Jae. On it, he seemingly raps about parting ways with a woman who is aesthetically pleasing but generally bad for him. "I don't need you, I got money/ I don't miss you, I got money," he says on the track.

Toosii has dropped his first release of 2025, "168 Hours." The song finds him expressing to a woman his admiration and his desire to love her. "So I say seven days a week/ Hundred sixty-eight hours/ I think about you all day, I wanna give you your flowers," he sings.

It's Valentine's Day, but Kodak Black is "Single Again." In the new song, he reflects on heartbreak and a failed relationship, rapping, "F*** it I'm single again, I'm back in the streets/ That relationship s*** just ain't the life for me." The song is part of a two-pack that also includes "Cluck," on which he shares all the emotions he's feeling after a breakup.

Halle Bailey's new song captures the "Back and Forth" one can have in a relationship. While at one point, she wants to avoid arguments and knows she deserves "a love that doesn't hurt," she also notes, "Sometimes I like when you get angry/ Something about it just reminds me that you care."

NLE Choppa talks about the struggles of being a Black in America on his song "Crescent Moon," while Flau'jae takes a break from NCAA basketball to discuss love, heartbreak and the challenges of fame on her new album, Flau & B.

Jacquees and Dej Loaf have teamed for the sequel of their F**k a Friendzone album, featuring 16 tracks for fans to hear.

