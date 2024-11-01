New Music Friday: Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black and more

Album previews and holiday music are included in this edition of New Music Friday. Here's some of the latest to hit the culture:

LA natives unite on Snoop Dogg's "Gorgeous" featuring Jhené Aiko. It's the lead single to The Missionary, which boasts appearances from Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, BJ the Chicago Kid and more. The album, produced by Dr. Dre, arrives Dec. 13.

Future and Travis Scott have released their long-teased "South of France" remix. The original version appeared on Future's 11th #1 album, Mixtape Pluto.

Kodak Black's new mixtape Dieuson Octave is out featuring lead track "Catch Fire," accompanied by a video Kodak directed himself. Dieuson Octave is Kodak's birth name.

Lil Uzi Vert delivered 16 songs on Eternal Atake 2, which dropped alongside the video for "Chill Bae." There's one feature on the album: Big Time Rush.

Busta Rhymes is giving fans a preview of his upcoming album, Dragon Season, arriving Nov. 19. He's released accompanying merch, including some masks.

After welcoming his first child to the world, Jacquees has a few words...or songs about Baby Making. It's a featureless project.

Saweetie's ready for the holidays, as evidenced by her new EP, Dear Big Santa. It features two songs: "Big Santa" and "I Want You This Christmas."

Westside Gunn released 11, an EP dedicated to his brother Big Dump, who was killed in April, followed by Still Praying, a mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. "I wanted 11 to be totally different from Still Praying," he tells Billboard, noting the former is "more slow and soulful, more personal."

Other releases:

Central Cee, "One By One"

Freddie Gibbs, You Only Die 1nce

Gang Starr, "Finishem"

Denzel Curry feat. Lazer Dim 700 & Bktherula,"Still in the Paint"

Reason feat. RJMrLa, "Gotta Know"

Davido feat. YG Marley, "Awuke"

