New Music Friday: Bryson Tiller, Pharrell, Khalid and more

Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller -- The rapper and singer wants to show fans what he's capable of as an artist with the new album, which spawns the single "Whatever She Wants," and features Victoria Monét and Clara La San.

Khalid, "Please Don't Fall in Love with Me" -- With an interpolation of Alicia Keys "Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready)," the song is Khalid's warning to a woman to prevent her from getting too invested because things can go left. Complete with a music video, the song will appear on the singer's third album, dropping later this year.

Pharrell, Virginia: Black Yacht Rock Vol. 1 — City of Limitless Access -- Surprise! Fans were gifted with a new record from Pharrell, who hasn't had a solo release since he dropped Girl in 2014. The project boasts 10 tracks but is only available to stream or download on the website blackyachtrock.com.

Concrete Boys, It's Us Vol. 1 -- After long teasing the collective, Lil Yachty and the Concrete Boys, which also features dc2trill, Draft Day, Karrahbooo and 31camo, released this compilation boasting 16 tracks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.