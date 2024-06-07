New Music Friday: Tems, Latto, Bia and more

The countdown is over. Tems, who has been on the scene for some time, has officially dropped her debut album, making the latest New Music Friday. Here's more about the record — and a list of some other new music releases to hit the culture.

Titled Born in the Wild, the album boasts 18 tracks, including single "Free Fall" featuring J. Cole. "Toxic, who would've thought what's comin' was a plot twist/ Soon as you let mе in, you start huntin' for the locksmith/ Now the key I oncе had to your heart does not fit/ I got three choices, batter your door or lock-pick/ Or walk away confused at your logic," he raps on the track, about falling in love, only to get heartbroken.

Lupe Fiasco's giving fans a tease of his album Samurai with a cut titled "Cake," released alongside an accompanying video. Directed by Chris and Blaq of IMPAKT STUDIO, the clip sees Lupe rapping in front of a green screen, on a soundstage, as the production team handles everything around him.

Latto's back with the remix to "Sunday Service," and she's added Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli. The video features behind-the-scenes footage from their time backstage during Meg and GloRilla's Hot Girl Summer tour stop in Atlanta.

Bia's "Lights Out" features Dreamville star JID and makes mention of her previous collaboration with J. Cole. The song is featured on the Bad Boys: Ride Or Die soundtrack, out now, which also boasts appearances from Black Eyed Peas, Flo Milli, ScarLip, Sean Paul and Will Smith.

Kaytranada tapped Childish Gambino, Tinashe, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, SiR, Thundercat, PinkPantheress, Mariah the Scientist and more for his new album, Timeless.

And The Game has offered his second release in six months, a mixtape titled Time.

