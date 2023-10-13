New Music Friday: Kaliii, Lil Durk, DaBaby and more

From short, anthem-filled EPs to hot remix tracks and brand partnership projects, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.

DaBaby, Let's Do It -- Just days after his fiery opening performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Charlotte rapper delivered a feature-less project with three new songs.

Kaliii, FCK GIRL SZN -- The Atlanta up-and-comer dropped her second EP of the year, a four-track collection including features from Young Nudy, GloRilla and NLE Choppa.

Lil Durk, All My Life (Remixes) -- Following the hit original collaboration with J. Cole, the Chicago rapper released a series of remixes, one with Burna Boy, the other featuring K-pop group Stray Kids.

Ice Spice & Rema, "Pretty Girl" -- Fresh off her Best Breakthrough Artist win at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the New York native joined forces with the Nigerian singer for the new, upbeat track.

Kid Cudi, "Heaven's Galaxy" -- As part of his partnership with Star Trek, Kid Cudi released the six-minute, sci-fi inspired new song. Upon the announcement of the collaboration last month, Cudi said he grew up watching the beloved classic series with his dad.

Hot New Hip-Hop:

--Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA -- "Rich Baby Daddy"

--Rick Ross & Meek Mill -- "Shaq & Kobe"

--Lil Wayne & Cool & Dre -- "To the Bank"

--A Boogie Wit da Hoodie -- "Did Me Wrong"

--Drake ft. J. Cole -- "First Person Shooter"

--Tyla-- "Water"

--Tems -- "Me & U"

--Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne -- "Brand New"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.