New Music Friday: Baby Tate, Mary J. Blige, Brent Faiyaz and more

From smooth-sounding R&B collections to surprise albums and fresh collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest and greatest in music.
Brent Faiyaz, Larger than Life -- After surprising fans with the new album one day before its release on October 27, Brent dropped off the 14-track project with features from Missy Elliott, Coco Jones, Babyface Ray and more.
Baby Tate, Baby Tate Presents: Sexploration: The Musical -- The rising rap star filed her latest EP, a collection of six songs full of the sex-positive lyrics she's known for rapping.
Mariah the Scientist, To Be Eaten Alive -- The Atlanta singer/songwriter gives up vulnerable and relatable lyrics on the 10 songs that make up her third studio album. It's mostly a solo effort, but she does tap Vory, 21 Savage and Young Thug for song features.
Mary J. Blige ft. Vado, "Still Believe in Love" -- After teasing the track on social media, the queen of hip-hop soul delivers her latest love ballad and accompanying music video featuring the New York rapper.
Leslie Odom Jr., "Holding on to Us" -- The multihyphenate, award-winning star dropped off one of 10 tracks from his upcoming album, When a Crooner Dies. It follows the previously released song "Show Me."
Hot New Hip-Hop:
--Lola Brooke ft. French Montana -- "Pit Stop"
--Offset ft. Travis Scott -- "Say My Grace"
--Rick Ross & Meek Mill -- "Lyrical Eazy"
--Ken Carson -- "Fighting My Demons"
--Jekalyn Carr -- "I Believe God"
--Offset -- "Worth It"
--Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz -- "Presha"
--J. Brown -- "My Whole Heart"
