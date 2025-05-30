New Music Friday: Leon Thomas, XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, Clipse and more

"Sometimes it takes a little more to tell the full story," Leon Thomas says, hence the release of Heel, the deluxe version of his album Mutt. It features nine bonus tracks, including "Rather Be Alone" featuring Halle Bailey, a song he says came together organically. "I played her the record and she really resonated with it ... I think both of us were going through pretty crazy breakups," Leon tells The Associated Press. He says the song is "the truest record right now on the project."

Late rappers XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD are on the posthumous track "whoa (mind in awe) (Remix)." It's paired with a new music video that starts off with a voice telling viewers to "follow your dreams" and ensure that "everything in your life has meaning." It follows three children as they pursue their dreams in Jamaica, a nod to both artists' roots. The soccer jerseys seen on the children are now being sold as part of a limited-edition release, with proceeds benefiting the XXXTentacion Foundation and Juice WRLD's 999 Foundation.

Clipse previews Let God Sort Em Out with the Pharrell-produced "Ace Trumpets." On the song, Pusha T talks about his estranged collaborator Ye and his erratic behavior. The song also includes references to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's "peachy" life, Big Meech and Lil Meech's feud with 50 Cent and Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap.

Gelo continues his music career with "Booted Up." The song soundtracks a trailer announcing his debut album, League of My Own. The project is set to arrive on June 27.

Other releases:

Luh Tyler, Florida Boy

Goldlink, Enoch

PlaqueBoyMax, FiveForever

Pluto ft. Sexyy Red, "Whim Whammiee (Remix)"

