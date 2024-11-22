New Music Friday: Miguel, John Legend, Ice Cube, Playboi Carti and more

Miguel is back with "Always Time," an "intimate portrait of heartbreak and introspection," a press release says. "This may be the most difficult song I've ever had to write - for all of the life lessons and experiences that live between each line," says Miguel. "I'm grateful for the closure it has given me and know it's the most honest way to begin this chapter of my artistry and relationship with my audience." The video, directed by Miguel, is out now.

John Legend released a deluxe version of his debut album in honor of a special milestone. Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition) adds 11 songs to the original, with features Tems, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Simi and Black Thought. It's available on digital platforms, with a deluxe three-LP 12-inch vinyl edition available on his webstore starting March 7, complete with John's signature. A two-LP 12-inch vinyl edition with bonus track "So High [Cloud 9 Remix]" featuring Lauryn Hill will be available on Dec. 20.

Coco Jones is in the holiday spirit, based on her new four-pack, Coco By The Fireplace. "Christmas has always been such a special time for me," she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her family decorating a Christmas tree. "Can't wait to share some Christmas [music] with y'all."

Ice Cube returns with Man Down, his first album in six years. Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too $hort, Killer Mike and Busta Rhymes are some of the people on his 19-track album. "This album is about showing up as your best self," Cube says.

Playboi Carti, André 3000, Coi Leray, Lil Nas X, BossMan Dlow, Fivio Foreign and Lola Brooke also have new singles, while Skilla Baby, Eric Bellinger and Wizkid dropped full projects. Blxst released a deluxe edition of I'll Always Come Find You.

