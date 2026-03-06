New Music Friday: Ty Dolla $ign, Mike WiLL Made-It and more

Juice WRLD and Marshmello's "We Don't Get Along" has arrived with a new music video. The song's about pushing through the pain, while the claymation video captures Juice's transformation into a head in the clouds that occasionally crosses paths with Marshmello. It marks the duo's latest collaboration following 2020's "Come & Go" and 2022's "Bye Bye."

Ayra Starr's first 2026 release is here. "Where Do We Go" explores the dynamics of a hidden relationship, and the expectations and boundaries attached to it.

Mike WiLL Made-It is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album, R3SET, which is set to drop on March 20. "STANDING O" features Travis Porter and Monaleo and comes with a new music video directed by Hidji World.

Ty Dolla $ign is out with girl music vol. 1, an EP he says on Instagram "started as a conversation at dinner in NYC" about the music that women would really like to listen to. "This project was a beyond natural return back to my musical sound. back to performing with a live band: my real R&B vibes. This really some of my favorite music I've made in a long time," he adds.

Other releases:

Denzel Curry & The Scythe, Strictly 4 the Scythe

Skrilla, "Bazin"

Fredo Bang, Most Hated 2

Meek Mill, "Head High Freestyle"

Isaiah Falls, "Taboo"

