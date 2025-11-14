New Music Friday: Summer Walker, Ice Spice, Wale and more

Shortly after fans got a first glimpse of her character in The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants, Ice Spice released an original song from the soundtrack. "Big Guy" is out now, accompanied by a music video. "Being part of the SpongeBob soundtrack is such a full circle moment for me," Ice says in a statement. "It's crazy to see my music in a movie that's been part of so many people's childhoods, including mine."

Summer Walker completes her Over It trilogy with Finally Over It. According to a press release, it's a dual disc chronicling "the highs, lows, contradictions, and lessons of love," giving fans "a raw look at modern dating: protect your peace or trade love for stability." It continues, "For Better leans into reflection and self-worth, while For Worse imagines a life where luxury can replace intimacy." Her "FMT" video is out now.

Wale taps Leon Thomas, Shaboozey, Ty Dolla $ign and more to discuss how everything is a lot. "I called it everything is a lot. because that is how life feels sometimes. But in the madness, there is meaning," he says in statement, as per The Source. "This project follows me as I find peace in the noise and remind myself that heaviness is part of growth."

Tee Grizzley released Street Psalms, a 20-track album featuring Polo G and Rod Wave. "I prayed for clarity, and God gave me a vision," Tee wrote on Instagram. He says the album is "the gospel of the trenches."

Other releases:

Meek Mill, Indie Pack (Vol. 01)

Kevin Gates + Rick Ross, "I'm a Dog Remix"

De La Soul feat. Q-Tip + Yummy Bingham, "Day In the Sun (Gettin' Wit U)"

Boosie Badazz & NBA YoungBoy, 225 Business

Lola Brooke, iight bet!

Chika, WISH YOU WERE (T)HERE

