New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Slick Rick + Idris Elba, Kid Cudi and more

Hunxho released For Her 2, the sequel to his 2023 installment, complete with 16 songs, and features from Karri and 21 Savage.

Rick Ross released "Kiss of Judas" featuring Etana, a song where they ask for God's protection from bad people and energy. The song's video is now on YouTube.

Russ tapped Big Sean for "Shut Me Up," a song he was inspired to create after hearing a piece of music in the third episode of the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. "this is a testament to always remembering that the BEST idea needs to win, not just yours, cuz sometimes that idea comes from other people. lose the ego," he wrote in the comments of an Instagram post.

Kid Cudi released the visual for his Free cut "Mr. Miracle." It finds him preparing for a performance while discussing the ups and downs of stardom alongside co-star Lakeith Stanfield. He's later seen taking the stage at the House of Blues. He talks about his power of fearlessness and how his fans have saved him.

Jaden Smith teams with Rich the Kid for his new single, "Red Cloaks." It's a preview of his three-song EP, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans, arriving Sept. 26.

Slick Rick and Idris Elba released the music video for the Victory bonus track "Badman Generation." "'Badman Generation' is style, strength, and storytelling rooted in the brotherhood between Idris and I infused with the grit and glory of South London," Rick tells Rock the Bells. "It's brought to life under the marque of Electric Avenue, home sweet home."

Other releases:

Pardison Fontaine, "No Exes"

Lil Yachty, Sauce Walka, "Silver Lining"

