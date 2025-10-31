New Music Friday: Offset, Kodak Black, Big L and more

Boo! Offset has surprised fans with Haunted by Fame. It was recorded while on tour with NBA YoungBoy, who appears on the album alongside fellow tour mates NoCap and Lil Dump. It also features the song "No Sweat," where he seemingly addresses ex Cardi B's relationship with Stefon Diggs.

Kodak Black is Just Getting Started, according to his eighth studio album. The 20-track project features Chance the Rapper, Don Toliver, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Pharrell and more. The album arrives in time for his Bill Kill Halloween concerts, taking place Friday at Tampa's Yuengling Center and Saturday at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale.

Trevor Jackson continues his I Love You, Goodbye series with the release of the second installment, Goodbye. "Goodbye is about release, that moment when you finally accept that love changes, but it doesn't have to disappear," says Jackson in a statement. "It's not the end, it's the in-between." Goodbye follows the release of I Love You. The two EPs lead up to Trevor's album I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time), dropping in November.

Mass Appeal's Legend Has It... series continues with the release of Big L's posthumous album Harlem's Finest: Return of the King. The album includes rare freestyles, rereleased versions of songs that were previously removed from streaming services and features from Nas, Jay-Z, Method Man, Joe Budden and more.

Other releases:

Mya, Fear of Flying vinyl reissue

Armani White, There's a Ghost in My House

NLE Choppa, "KO"

Westside Gunn, Heels Have Eyes 3

DJ Premier & Ransom, The Reinvention

Wale, "City on Fire"

Lloyd Banks, HHVI The Six of Swords

Brent Faiyaz, "have to."

Ken Carson, "Yes"

Monaleo feat. NBA YoungBoy, "Putting Ya Dine (Remix)"

Noname feat. Devin Morrison, "Hundred Acres"

