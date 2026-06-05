New Music Friday: Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Durand Bernarr and more

Just days after the release of their single "Blaze That A**," Big Freedia is teasing her upcoming album with the late SOPHIE with the new single "Go Down," a track made for summertime and the club scene. The album, Released at Last, arrives June 19.

Tierra Whack returns with "WAX PAPER" and its accompanying music video. On the track, she "takes aim at naysayers and critics while embracing her power," according to a press release. Directed by Child, the video gives viewers a black-and-white look at her hometown of Philadelphia.

Amazon Music has tapped Durand Bernarr for an Amazon Music Original rendition of Earth, Wind & Fire's classic "Let's Groove," kicking off the platform's Black Music Month celebration. "Earth, Wind & Fire's music has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. My father worked closely with the band for years, so these songs weren't just records in our house—they were part of the soundtrack of my upbringing," said Bernarr. "I wanted to honor the joy, musicianship, and legacy that Earth, Wind & Fire created while bringing my own perspective and energy to a song that continues to move people generations later."

Lizzo's Bitch is finally here. "So many incredible women in music have used the word for positivity, like Meredith Brooks and Missy Elliott," Lizzo said in a statement. "It was only fitting to name my album Bitch because it has become my favorite word when using it on my own terms and because I am 100% that bitch!"

Other releases:

Rob49 & Skillibeng, "Bad B*****"



Ciara, "Nice N' Sweet"

French Montana, Max B & Remy Ma, "Ever Since You Left Me (Big Bronx Remix)"

Snoop Dogg featuring Swizz Beatz, "Step"

Tinashe, "Too Easy"

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