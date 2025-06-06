New Music Friday: Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Ciara and more

The sixth installment of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter series has finally arrived, with features from BigXThaPlug, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black and more. "Real art can't be rushed — and y'all know I ain't never been on nobody's clock but mine. Been silent but not still," he says. "This album is for the ones who've been riding with me through all Tha Carters. We takin' it further than ever before with this one."

Lil Yachty reimagines the 2016 viral hit "Alaska" in his new single, "Murda," complete with an accompanying music video. He raps over a chopped Maggie Rogers sample, with the video capturing him at a shooting range with two models and flexing his fashion sense.

Tinashe's latest iteration of "No Broke Boys" is for disco lovers. She previously teased the track featuring Disco Lines on TikTok, prompting demands for her to release it on streaming services.

Fresh off his performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ty Dolla $ign has released the song "All In." The song is a preview of his upcoming album, Tycoon.

Ciara tapped Teyana Taylor and Normani for the remix to her song "Ecstasy." "Teyana and Normani are true trailblazers, and their voices brought something really special to 'Ecstasy.' There's a real sisterhood between us, and it felt powerful to come together on this remix!" Ci says. "We each brought our own sauce to the track. It's bold, nostalgic and full of energy. The fans have been asking for this and I'm so proud of what we created."

In her new song "Typa," GloRilla samples "Love" by Keyshia Cole, who gives her some advice about love in the actual music video. NFL rising star Xavier Legette also appears in the Benny Boom-directed video.

