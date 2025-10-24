New Music Friday: Leon Thomas, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Leon Thomas leaves his Mutt era to release his new EP, Pholks. The project features seven songs, including "Lone Wolf" with 4batz. The video for "My Muse" is out now.

Queen Naija steps into a new decade with her new album, 30. She says in a press release that she's excited for fans to "hear some new vibes from me that's different than anything I've done before." She says she hopes people "feel confident, fun and sexy" when they listen to it.

Tyla wants you to put her in "Chanel" as a sign of your love. She dropped the song and accompanying music video, directed by Aerin Moreno.

Megan Thee Stallion goes from Hot Girl to "Lover Girl" in her new single, which samples Total's "Kissin' You." In the song, she boasts about a partner who showers her with attention and never calls her out of her name. "My n**** say, 'My lady,' he never say, 'My b****,'" she raps. "Most n***** want attention, my n**** give me his."

Daniel Caesar released Son of a Spergy, named after his father's nickname. "I have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard," he says in a press release, according to Uproxx. "The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him. In that sense, it's about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself."

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist have dropped their joint album, Goldfish, featuring Havoc, Conway The Machine, Hit-Boy's father, Big Hit, and more. The album is accompanied by a film of the same name.

Tee Grizzley dives into themes of loyalty, family, responsibility and betrayal on his new song, "Voicemail." Rod Wave joins him on the track, discussing some of the troublesome and depressing phone calls he receives.

