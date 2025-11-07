New Music Friday: Kehlani, G Herbo, JT and more

Quavo teams with Yeat and producer BNYX for their new song, "New Trip." The accompanying music video captures them flaunting their jewelry and designer outfits, flying private jets, signing autographs, performing and more.

Coco Jones tells Santa Claus to "Skip My House" on her new holiday song. It's a track on which she expresses gratitude and acknowledges that "she already has everything she needs," a press release says. "Skip My House" is Coco's latest holiday song, following her 2024 EP Coco By the Fireplace.

JT is back with a new song, "Girls Gone Wild," where she encourages women to live life on the wild side. The music video finds her twerking and dancing alongside a group of women.

Ella Mai has dropped the music video for "Little Things" in honor of the one-year anniversary of its EP, 3. She's seen singing to her partner in the rain, expressing her appreciation for him on a date and taking a swim with him dressed in their full dinner attire.

Kehlani admits to her mistakes in a past relationship on the song "Out the Window." "The late nights, the half-truths/ I was reckless, let me prove to you/ I'll throw 'em out the window," Kehlani sings, hoping for some kind of reconciliation.

G Herbo pays homage to his inner-city roots and early days as a rapper on his new album, Lil Herb, named after his previous moniker. The project features Wyclef Jean, Anderson .Paak, Jeremih and Turbo the Great.

Other releases:

Sexyy Red, "For No Reason"

REASON, Everything In My Soul_BLUE

Jim Jones, The Fall Before the Rise

Wiz Khalifa & RMR, "It's Been a Minute"

DJ Snake ft. Future, Travis Scott, "Tsunami"

Bun B, Cory Mo, Way Mo Trill

Erick Sermon ft. Snoop Dogg & Nate Dogg, "Like That"

