New Music Friday: K Camp, Spice, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A. and more

K Camp pairs his signature melodic trap and R&B sounds with Zaytoven's production on the new album GIANT. The 10-track, 24-minute project is designed to be experienced front to back in a single sitting. Features include 2 Chainz, Jacquees, Reese LaFlare and Redhill.

Spice has released her new song, "Volcano," made to play at clubs, international festivals and more. The song serves as the lead single to her upcoming album. "'Volcano' is about passion, confidence, and stepping fully into your power," she said in a statement. "I wanted the music and the visual to feel explosive, fearless, and authentic to the energy that's been inside me this entire era." The video is now available on YouTube.

Anderson .Paak brings together K-pop idols, South Korean artists, and global performers across various genres and labels for the soundtrack to his K-Pops! movie. He also appears on the album, as does his son, Soul Rasheed, who makes his musical debut. The video for "Caution" with NMIXX is out now.

Future and Tyla team up for "Game Time (FIFA World Cup 2026)," which they are excited to be performing at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12. "The World Cup is a global stage. We made a record to match that energy," Future says. Tyla adds, "Being part of the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album feels like a full circle moment for a girl — from South Africa hosting the World Cup in 2010."

Other releases:

Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Mavo, "Energy"

WILLOW, "Talk on the Hill"

Monaleo, Teezo Touchdown, "Everythang Pinka"

Young M.A, Kween

Freddie Gibbs, RBT

G Herbo, "Thug"

PJ Morton, "Close Enough"

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