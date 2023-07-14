New Music Friday: JT, BIA, King Von and more

From hard-hitting rap tracks to smooth R&B albums and modernized sample cuts, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--King Von, Grandson -- The highly anticipated posthumous album from the Chicago rapper features Lil Durk, G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, Tink and more. Two of the album's songs, "Don't Miss" and "Robberies," have accompanying music videos.

--Mahalia, IRL -- The R&B singer dropped off her second album, home of previously released singles "Terms & Conditions," "Ready" and "Cheat" ft. singer JoJo.

--JT, "No Bars" -- On the new solo track, the City Girls member addressed topics getting a lot of attention and criticism — like her lyrics, time spent in jail and City Girls breakup rumors.

--Quavo & Future, "Turn Yo Clic Up" -- The Migos rapper tapped the Atlanta native for the new collab. In it, Future seemingly takes shots at Russell Wilson, husband of Ciara, with whom Future shares a son.

--BIA, "Raised Me" -- The up-and-coming rapper released a reimagined version of "Raise Up," Petey Pablo's 2001 hit song.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Chris Brown -- "Summer Too Hot"

--Tyga, YG & BLXST -- "West Coast Weekend"

--Busta Rhymes ft. BIA -- "Beach Ball"

--Gunna -- "fukumean"

--FendiDa Rappa ft. Cardi B -- "Point Me 2"

--Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage -- "Sittin' On Top of the World"

--Coco Jones -- "ICU"

--Daniel Caesar -- "Always"

