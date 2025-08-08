New Music Friday: J.I.D., Gunna, Bryson Tiller and more

J.I.D. proves God Does Like Ugly on his brand-new fourth studio album. Christo executive produced the 15-track project, which features collaborations with Westside Gunn, Clipse, Vince Staples, Ciara & Earthgang, Don Toliver, Ty Dolla $ign & 6lack and more.

Gunna's The Last Wun is out, and it's believed to be his final project under Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label. Devon DeJardin designed the cover art, which features Gunna as a "sculptural and imposing apocalyptic-like figure," per Rolling Stone. Gunna tells the mag it matches the "whole vibe of the project: pressure, pain, progress, and real reflection," adding, "It had to reflect this moment in time, where I'm at, what I've been through, and where I'm headed."

Bryson Tiller dropped one half of his double album, Solace & The Vices. Responding to a question on his Instagram Story, he shared he's most proud of The Vices because he was able to complete it in two weeks without the help of any vices. "It was fun to bring some mixtape energy to streaming platforms," he added. Solace comes out in eight weeks.

Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist released the deluxe edition of their album, Life Is Beautiful, complete with alternate artwork and two new songs. Picture discs, CDs, cassettes and three different vinyls are available for purchase for those looking for physical copies. Life Is Beautiful Deluxe is also on streaming services.

Mozzy is out with Intrusive Thoughts 2. He previously told Billboard the album finds him discussing various trials and tribulations as he did in part 1 -- except there's "more detail" and emotion.

Other releases:

Young Nudy, Paradise

Amaarae, Black Star

Big Freedia, Pressing Onward

DJ Premier and Roc Marciano, The Coldest Profession

BigXthaPlug, "Hell at Night"

Brent Faiyaz, "full moon. (fall in tokyo)"

Babyface Ray & Lil Yachty, "Wavy Crete"

