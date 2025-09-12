New Music Friday: Jermaine Dupri, Ice Cube, Coi Leray and more

Ledisi teamed with Gregory Porter for "You Got What It Takes." It's their remake of the song by Brook Benton and Dinah Washington, who Ledisi honors with her forthcoming album, For Dinah. "'You've Got What It Takes' was a must for the For Dinah project," says Ledisi. "The original was a pop/r&b hit in the ['60s], so I wanted to keep that loose, playful energy and mirror some of what Dinah displayed on the original."

Pharrell reunited with the Voices of Fire choir for OPHANIM, following 2023's "JOY (Unspeakable)." It features lead single "Miracle Worker" and collaborations with John Legend, Quavo, CeeLo Green and more. Pharrell and the choir will perform at Grace for the World in Vatican City Saturday. The live concert will stream on Hulu, Disney+ and ABC News Live.

Jermaine Dupri's new album, Magic City, arrives in conjunction with the finale of the docuseries he executive produced on Starz, Magic City: An American Fantasy. "From celebrating Rich Homie Quan to working with CeeLo on 'Atlanna,' this project honors the city's past, present, and future," he said. "This album is bigger than music. It's about honoring a movement that started in Atlanta."

Ice Cube follows 2024's Man Down with Man Up. "I've always stood on speaking truth to power and making music that reflects reality," Cube said in a statement, according to Billboard. "Man Up is about accountability, resilience, and reminding people where the real problems come from. Hip hop didn't create the struggle — it gave us the language to call it out."

Coi Leray — "Pink Money" ft. G Herbo and Bktherula

Jodeci — The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (Expanded Edition)

4batz — Still Shinin

Rapsody, Madlib — MadRaps

