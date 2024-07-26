New Music Friday: Ice Spice's debut album, Tory Lanez releases music from prison and more

Ice Spice brings us back to Y2K on her debut album, featuring "Gimmie A Light," "Think U The S***(Fart)" and the Central Cee-assisted "Did It First." She collabs with Gunna on "B**** I'm Packin'" and Travis Scott on "Oh Shhh...," complete with a new video.

Gucci Mane has teamed with JT for "Chanel Bag." The song arrives with the link to preorder Gucci's upcoming album, Greatest of All Trappers, which comes out Oct. 17.

GloRilla recruits fellow Memphis native MoneyBagg Yo on "All Dere," out now with a music video. In the clip, he helps her and her friends in the gym as they get their bodies right.

Tory Lanez is previewing his Prison Tapes series with "Cell 245" and "Wish I Never Met You." Many are shocked by the quality, considering the songs were recorded behind bars, where he's serving a sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake appears on two songs from Grammy-nominated producer Gordo's album, Diamante: "Healing" and "Sideways." Other features include T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Larry June and the late Young Dolph.

Mustard's Faith of A Mustard Seed has arrived, featuring Lil Yachty, 42 Dugg, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Quavo, Rob49 and Travis Scott, as well as "Pray for Me," on which he raps for the very first time. Nipsey Hussle inspired the album's title.

Skilla Baby dropped the deluxe edition of his album The Coldest. It has four new tracks and features from DaBaby, BossMan Dlow, Rob49 and Baby Money.

Kid Cudi lends a verse to singer Saleka on a song titled "Divine," featured on the soundtrack for film Trap, arriving in theaters Aug. 2.

DJ Premier returns with "Ya Don't Stop," bringing to fruition his idea for a song with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. Big Sean is also on the track.

