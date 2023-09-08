New Music Friday: Flo Milli, Bryson Tiller, NLE Choppa and more

From sample albums to fresh collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, B4 BOA -- In preparation of his forthcoming full studio album Better Off Alone, the New York rapper dropped his new 3-track EP as well as the official music video for "Happy Birthday."

--Tee Grizzley ft. Chris Brown & Mariah The Scientist, "IDGAF" -- The trio linked up for the slick new single produced by Chopsquad DJ. It marks the third Tee Grizzley x Chris Brown collab following "F*** It Off," "Set the Record Straight" and "Lil Brother" and the second Chris x Mariah collab following "So Unfair."

--NLE Choppa, "College Girls" -- Fresh off "It's Getting Hot," his unique take on Nelly's hit classic "Hot in Herre," the Memphis rapper celebrates university girls in the new song, arriving just days before he takes the VMAs pre-show stage.

--Young Nudy ft. Latto &. Sexyy Red, "Peaches & Eggplants Remix" -- The rising Atlanta rapper tapped the two women rappers for a remix of the viral hit from off his fourth album, Gumbo.

--Bryson Tiller, "Down Like That" -- The R&B crooner laid vocals for the new song set to appear on the soundtrack to the upcoming children's animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

--Flo Milli, "Chocolate Rain" -- Gearing up for her new album, Fine Ho, Stay, the Alabama rapper dropped off her latest single, a catchy, upbeat track featuring notes of Kelis' "Milkshake."

Hits in Heavy Rotation:

--Timbaland ft. Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake-- "Keep Going Up"

--Nicki Minaj -- "Last Time I Saw You"

--Tyla Yaweh -- "Summer Vibes"

--Usher ft. Summer Walker & 21 Savage -- "Good Good"

--Doechii ft. Kodak Black -- "What It Is (Block Boy)"

--Chris Brown -- "Summer Too Hot"

--Saweetie ft. Tyga & YG -- "Birthday"

