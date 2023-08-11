New Music Friday: DJ Khaled, French Montana and more

From summer anthems to hype club tracks and new hip-hop collabs, check out this week's New Music Friday for the culture's latest & greatest in music.

--EST GEE, El Toro 2 -- The sequel to EST GEE's El Toro features the Yo Gotti-assisted "A Moment with Gotti."

--DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, "Supposed to be Loved" -- The stars unite on the track, which samples Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." and will appear on Khaled's forthcoming album, Till Next Time.

--Gucci Mane, "Now It's Real" -- The song sees Gucci reflecting on his success after making some major life changes, while the video features clips of him hanging with his children by the pool, and performing at shows and festivals.

--French Montana, "Good Summer" -- "It was magic watching bounce music, island classic, and New York gritty rap come together for a summer banger," French told REVOLT of the track. The song is accompanied by a new music video.

--Miguel ft. Lil Yachty, "Number 9" -- The song is "about end [of] the old, starting new, and the cylindrical nature of change," according to Miguel, who confirmed a forthcoming album set for the fall.

--Ghostface Killah ft. Remy Ma, "YUPP!" -- The song is the first track of Ghostface's upcoming album, a collaboration with Mass Appeal. "Stay tuned, because there's a G.F.K official album on its way. Get ready for something big!" he says.

Hits in Heavy Rotation

--Usher & Summer Walker ft. 21 Savage -- "Good Good"

--Doja Cat -- "Paint the Town Red"

--Saweetie ft. Tyga -- "Birthday"

--BIA -- "Millions"

--Offset & Cardi B -- "Jealousy"

--Rylo Rodriguez ft. NoCap -- "Thang For You"

--Coco Jones -- "ICU"

--Janelle Monáe -- "Lipstick Lover"

--Leela James -- "Right Back In It"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.