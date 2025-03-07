New Music Friday: De La Soul, J. Cole and Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones and more

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album may be titled More Leaks, but it's an official release. The follow-up to 2024's I Just Got A Lot on My Shoulders features a total of 20 tracks.

Baton Rouge unites on 8 Legged Gorilla, a 12-track collab project by Fredo Bang and TEC. Rob49, B.G., Kevin Gates and the late JayDaYoungan are also on the album.

Benny the Butcher has dropped The Outcome, produced by fellow Buffalo native Lil Tone Beats. The album boasts appearances from Ghostface Killah, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn and more. Five hundred vinyl versions will be sold.

De La Soul's Clear Lake Auditorium is now available on streaming services, limited-edition DC and vinyl in a sea green sleeve. It includes four tracks from the group's Buhloone Mindstate era and a song featuring A Tribe Called Quest.

Jim Jones released the deluxe edition of his new album, At the Church Steps. It features 14 new tracks, including "Outside," which has been released with a new music video directed by Shula The Don.

Miguel's vocals are featured on "Sweet Dreams" by BTS star J-Hope. The music video finds a house floating over a suburban neighborhood, with people looking at J-Hope in confusion. Miguel's also in the video.

His brother Lonzo Ball previewed "Can You Please" in the Chicago Bulls locker room and now Gelo has released the GloRilla-assisted song. It's the follow-up to his viral breakthrough hit "Tweaker."

J. Cole has delivered the "Clouds" remix that Wiz Khalifa previously teased on Instagram. "Wiz skating. TGOD. And he been on a wave," he wrote on his Inevitable blog. He also praised and shared a link to Wiz's "Jill Scott" with Premo Rice, Harry Fraud and Curren$y.

