New Music Friday: DaBaby, Mýa, Don Toliver and more

DaBaby has released his fifth studio album, Be More Grateful. It features 23 tracks, as well as his daughter Twin, and guests Hunxho and Coi Leray. The album, according to a press release, "captures the many sides of the rapper's current chapter, where he's found the perfect balance of fast-paced, club-ready records with deeper reflections rooted in family, growth, and perspective."

The soundtrack for the Omar Epps-starring film Moses the Black is out now. Executive produced by Wiz Khalifa and released in partnership with his Taylor Gang Ent. LLC, the album echoes the film's themes of redemption, perseverance and second chances, according to a press release. The film is officially out in theaters nationwide.

Mýa talks about honest communication in her new song, "ASAP." "This is for my core R&B fans who love feel good music, with meaningful lyrics that hit the soul," she said in a statement. "'ASAP' highlights one reaching a crossroad and choosing clarity by being honest about your wants and needs in times of uncertainty, without fear or hesitation."

The Game has followed up DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz: Every Movie Needs A Trailer with the release of its deluxe. DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz: Every Movie Needs A Trailer-The Credits features 12 new tracks, as well as guests Swizz Beatz, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Dom Kennedy and Boosie Badazz. On the opening track, "Whatever," Game mentions Kendrick Lamar, rapping, "If I ain't the best rapper from Compton, it got to be Kendrick/ And if Kendrick the best rapper, tell him step up and end it."

Other new releases:

Don Toliver, Octane

BNYX feat. Kid Cudi, "Everywhere I Go (Remind Me)"

The Alchemist and Budgie, The Good Book III

Tory Lanez, "S.L.I.D.E," "Planet Bass/NBLYB"

Terrace Martin, Passion

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.