New Music Friday: Clipse, Lil Yachty, Givēon and more

Joyner Lucas released "Time is Money" featuring DaBaby, Fireboy DML and J Balvin. "This song is about what it really costs to chase the dream, how time becomes your most valuable currency. I wanted to bring together voices from around the world that understand that grind," says Joyner.

You can keep Charlie Wilson in love by listening to his new single. "'Keep Me in Love' is a reminder that love doesn't have to be complicated," he says of the song. "It can be joyful, it can be steady and it can feel good."

Mariah Carey has given fans four new versions of her song "Type Dangerous." She tapped Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, Big Sean, DJ Snake and Luísa Sonza for four new remixes.

Lil Yachty has dropped "Won't Diss You" alongside a music video that finds him dancing in front of cars, posing next to a female model and more.

Clipse's first album in 16 years, Let God Sort Em Out, is out now. Produced by Pharrell, the album features Tyler, The Creator, Nas, John Legend and Kendrick Lamar, who appears on the new single "Chains & Whips."

"The Way," a posthumous collaboration between Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, is out now. In the animated visual, the two exit Earth to explore the cosmos and "help each other find peace and safety," a press release says. The song appears on the fifth anniversary edition of Legends Never Die.

Givēon's sophomore album, Beloved, channels the sound of '70s R&B, the ups and downs of love and his overall evolution as an artist. "all of these pent up emotions have been put on wax for the world to hear. I wouldn't change a thing," he wrote on Instagram. "Ok maybe a few…maybe a few."

