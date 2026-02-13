New Music Friday: Brent Faiyaz, Mary J. Blige and more

Brent Faiyaz dropped off ICON, his long-awaited third studio album. Described as "minimalist and polished" R&B, the album with no features is complete with 10 tracks. It includes the previously released "Have To," which earned the singer the #1 Billboard spot on the R&B Airplay chart.

Mike WiLL Made-It tapped YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Chief Keef for "Rooms," a bass-heavy fast track that showcases the producer's powerful sound. The single is the first to be released from Mike WiLL's upcoming album, R3SET, which is set for delivery on March 20.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Mary J. Blige returned with a catchy love ballad, "More Than a Lover." In her Instagram post about the new single, she copied some of the songs lyrics: "'I was sitting back relaxing minding my business'…..then love found me."

Other releases:

Jamie Foxx, "Somebody"

YFN Lucci, "you special"

BossMan Dlow, "Act Like Money"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.