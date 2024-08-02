New Music Friday: Big Sean, Tory Lanez, Doechii and more

-- It's a family affair on Big Sean's "On Up." The clip, shot from his son's point of view, gives fans a look into a day in the life of baby Noah. It was shot by Noah's godfather and features Sean, Sean's parents and, of course, Sean's girl/Noah's mom, Jhené Aiko.

-- Tory Lanez's Prison Tapes continue with two new songs he recorded in jail. They're titled "Shots Come For Free" and "Know What You Need."

-- Kehlani joins Jordan Adetunji for the remix to his song, which is named after her. She stars in the music video, which was directed by Mikey Rare.

-- Wiz Khalifa raps to his partner about their "Baby Girl on the Way," a song on his new Wiz Owens mixtape. He wrote the track and released a video that is now available on YouTube.

-- Doechii is back with another Swamp Sessions song. "Nissan Altima" features TDE teammates Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad, who all appear in the music video.

-- Killer Mike's out with Songs for Sinners and Saints. "I realized I had more I wanted to do with this sound before moving on," he said in a statement.

-- Vybz Kartel wasted no time and released an album during his First Week Out. Following nearly 13 years in prison, he's dropped 12 new songs for fans to hear.

-- Khalid's being Sincere on his new album, which features the single "Heartbroke." He told Zane Lowe he thinks it is his "most vulnerable [music] in a while."

-- Mike Will Made It joins a list of producers dropping music this summer. His latest, "high3r," features Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty.

-- Polo G's previewing his upcoming album, Hood Poet, with a new song featuring fellow Chicagoan Lil Durk. It's called "We Uh Shoot."

