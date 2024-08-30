New Music Friday: A$AP Rocky, Halle Bailey, Muni Long and more

As promised, A$AP Rocky officially released his track "Tailor Swif" after it was leaked online. While the song doesn't appear to have anything to do with the singer Taylor Swift, he says in the lyrics, "I'm too swift, don't tell Taylor 'bout this s***." He also released the music video, which was filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, in December 2021.

Halle Bailey is out with her new song "Because I Love You." She says the song is "for anyone who has ever been deeply in love," and calls it "an anthem that tells the story of all of the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person." She also released the video for the track.



Muni Long's new album, Revenge, is out now. She says of the album, "I'm trying to solidify myself as an R&B giant, and I'm confident enough to say it because I know we made some quality music. When you hear Revenge, I want you to feel like I did when I heard Maxwell's first album. I hope my music can be a little bit of medicine. I promise you'll feel better."



Andra Day released a cover of the classic "I Know Who Holds Tomorrow" to coincide with the release of her new Netflix film, The Deliverance.



John Legend's new children's album, My Favorite Dream, has arrived, along with a music video for "Always Come Back." The album features John's wife, Chrissy Teigen, and two of their four children, Luna and Miles, on the track "L-O-V-E."

Doechii's out with her new 19-track mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. She'll celebrate with a livestream Friday at 6 p.m. PT and a performance at Black Market Flea in Los Angeles Aug. 31.

