New Edition talks Boston's New Edition Way, upcoming tour

Before New Edition announced in late October their plans to tour in 2026, a Boston street had been renamed in their honor: Dearborn Street became New Edition Way during a ceremony in August. Speaking to ABC Audio, Michael Bivins shares how it felt for them to be celebrated in such a way by their hometown.

"It was beautiful because it was right in front of the school that Ricky [Bell] and Ralph [Tresvant] went to. Bobby [Brown]'s house was right there. His building was there. And it was the gym that we met in, the Orchard Park Rec Center," he recalls. "The whole city came out, and it was just a special moment."

Mike shares that the energy from the celebration is what he hopes to spread when New Edition launches the New Edition Way tour with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.

"You don't realize how special it is to see your neighbors, and for people to talk about when they were younger and eating sandwiches and swimming and karate and basketball. And I think that's what the New Edition Way is all about," he explains. "We want [to] take that type of energy from Orchard Park...[and] move it around the country."

The New Edition Way tour kicks off Jan. 28, 2026, in Oakland and runs through April 4, 2026, in Houston. It follows their residency in Las Vegas.

"Being out on the road is home for us, this is what we know the best, and we able to do the type of show that we really wanna do," Ralph says. "I think that at the end of the day, we love just traveling from city to city and bringing what we do to the fans, instead of having them come to us."

He says Vegas was fun, but "it's just time to hit the road and do what we're normally used to."

