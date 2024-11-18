New Edition adds dates to Las Vegas residency: 'We look forward to making new memories with our fans'

New Edition is not leaving Vegas anytime soon. The group has added six more dates to their residency at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas and will now be hitting the stage on Feb. 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.



"We're coming back, Las Vegas!" New Edition said in a statement. "2024 marked a milestone year for all of us in New Edition as we presented our first-ever residency at Encore Theater. It has been an honor to share our music with thousands of our fans over these last 15 shows, and we look forward to making new memories with our fans here at Wynn Las Vegas in 2025."

"There's no R&B group quite like New Edition," added Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president at AEG Presents Las Vegas. "New Edition's exclusive residency at Encore Theater has already left an indelible mark on the venue and on Las Vegas residencies as a whole. We look forward to bringing the band back to the Las Vegas Strip in February 2025 and to reuniting with fans from around the world who enjoy their hit songs just as much as we do."

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

