New documentary short examines hip-hop's impact on the fashion industry

Hip-hop and fashion go hand in hand, as those in the genre have long influenced the popular looks of an era. 50 Years Fly: The Rise, Fall and Revolution of Hip-Hop Fashion, an upcoming NBC News documentary short, specifically "examines how hip-hop revolutionized music and its long-lasting impact on the fashion industry."

It will feature details about hip-hop's impact on the fashion world via interviews with Baby Phat CEO/founder Kimora Lee Simmons, fashion designer Dapper Dan, Karl Kani, FUBU CEO Daymond John, Tommy Hilfiger, Walker Wear CEO April Walker and more.

The short premieres June 15 on Peacock and NBC News Now, coinciding with Black Music Month and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

"As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, the NBC News Digital Docs team and I wanted to highlight the innovative designers who revolutionized fashion — inspired by hip-hop music and culture — while also bringing to light the struggles they surpassed," Shalini Sharma, executive editor of NBC News Digital Productions, told Billboard.

The short will later air June 18 at 10 p.m. ET on MSNBC and June 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.

