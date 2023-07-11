New 7-part film series on the Winans family in the works

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

Michael Winans, in partnership with 5-0 Studios London, announced a new seven-part film series is in the works on the famous Winans gospel music family.

Winans 100- Thankful will chronicle the Winans family tree, tracing their roots back more than 200 years, starting with ancestors Louis and Ruby in 1805 and the six generations that followed.

"We are many generations of faith, and each a powerful voice in the church; a Bishop, Reverend, Elder, Pastor, Deacon," Michael Winans said. "The mighty hand of God's grace gave all of our fore-fathers of more than 200 years, a journey of faith within the church to lighten the struggling times of the early days."

Notable members of the Winans family include Grammy-winning brother-sister duo BeBe and CeCe Winans.

There has not yet been release date information shared for the new series, Winans 100- Thankful.

