Nelly surprises Ashanti with baby shower

Nelly surprised Ashanti Sunday with an intimate baby shower celebrating their baby-to-be.

Video shared on social media shows the moment the couple arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana children's boutique in New York, and were met by family and friends who happily screamed, "Surprise!" A visibly emotional Ashanti was shown greeting her loved ones.

In another clip, the singer shares that she thought she was going to a photo shoot; Nelly was also captured recalling the night he saw Ashanti at the Ja Rule/Fat Joe Verzuz battle and approached her with hopes to "break the ice." A fourth video from the night shows as Ashanti's father express his gratitude for Nelly's courtesy in asking for his daughter's hand in marriage. "I was very impressed," he said.

Fat Joe was at the celebration, and later took to social media to express his love and happiness for Nelly and Ashanti.

"Today we had a Baby Shower, i love you my sister," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT @ashanti @nelly @lolamilan1."

