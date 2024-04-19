NBA YoungBoy allegedly involved in prescription drug fraud ring

New details have been revealed in NBA YoungBoy's arrest.

According to police documents obtained by Utah's ABC4, the rapper is suspected of being part of a "large-scale prescription fraud ring."

Police say YoungBoy, birth name Kentrell Gaulden, and several associates would call in fraudulent prescriptions for Promethazine with Codeine – a "heavily abused" cough suppressant – to pharmacies throughout Utah's Cache County. In one alleged instance, YoungBoy, 24, called in pretending to be a 74-year-old woman.

YoungBoy, who was already under house arrest in Utah awaiting trial on a previous firearms charge, was arrested Tuesday night on charges of patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances and possession of a dangerous weapon.

When questioned by police, he denied knowledge of the fraudulent prescriptions, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office’s report.

