NBA YoungBoy booked on multiple charges in Utah

NBA YoungBoy has been taken into custody in Utah on various charges, ABC TV affiliate WBRZ reports.



The rapper, birth name Kentrell Gaulden, was serving house arrest in the state when he was booked Tuesday night.



According to jail records, he was arrested for patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances and possession of a dangerous weapon.



This is the latest in legal troubles for YoungBoy. He is currently awaiting trial for a federal firearms charge stemming from a 2020 incident in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Further details on his latest arrest are not yet available.

