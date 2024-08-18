Zion Williamson's apparent weight loss draws attention on social media

New Orleans Pelicans v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NBA fans may see a different Zion Williamson on the court this upcoming season. At least a slimmer one, judging from photos posted to social media on Saturday.

Williamson was photographed posing with kids attending his basketball camp (free of charge) in Spartanburg, South Carolina and looked noticeably thinner, though perhaps it was the angle at which the photo was taken.

Zion looks like he’s in the best shape of his life pic.twitter.com/itoH2tMuQ8 — Ingram Alerts (@IngramAlerts) August 17, 2024

Fans concerned that Williamson looked perhaps too thin and could have less of the power that made him a one-year college basketball sensation at Duke and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft might be reassured from other photos and videos taken from the camp.

Williamson reportedly said he's currently 281 pounds, less than he weighed at Duke (285), and intends to be 272 when the NBA regular season begins.

The 6-foot-6 New Orleans Pelicans star was listed at 284 pounds last season, but many believed he was overweight and out of shape – notably after watching him play in the NBA in-season tournament. TNT's Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, along with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, were especially critical of Williamson's weight and conditioning during New Orleans' 133–89 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Spurred on by that public criticism, Williamson lost more than 25 pounds from that point, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune. He went on to play a career-high 70 games, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the season.

Zion Williamson step-dad told C.Ruff today at his camp he’s currently 281 pounds (285 at Duke) and will be 272 by the time the season starts 💪🏾



Lets go Z. Great season loading 💯 pic.twitter.com/iaYKyw8B2W — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) August 18, 2024

Those point and rebound totals may have been lower, but staying healthy was a big step for the fifth-year forward, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury. Williamson also played fewer than 30 games in two of his other previous seasons.

Big cheers for NBA All Star and SC native Zion Williamson as he emerges at a free basketball camp he’s putting on this weekend in Spartanburg. He jokes as he comes out: “I’m a little nervous right now” pic.twitter.com/rBDMwmJ8Mu — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 17, 2024

"That was definitely a big moment for me," Williamson told reporter Christian Clark about the public outcry. "I didn't look at anybody else. I looked at myself. I'll take full blame for that."

"I wasn’t where I needed to be," he added. "I didn’t perform the way I needed to perform. I think it was one of those things I needed to experience because it definitely changed a lot for me during the season."

The Pelicans' 2024-25 season begins on Oct. 23 in a home matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Training camp begins for the team at Belmont University in Nashville on Oct. 1.