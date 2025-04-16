Zion Williamson trade? Could Brooklyn or Miami be a potential destination?

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans sits on the bench during the first half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on April 13, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With the New Orleans Pelicans bringing in Joe Dumars to run their basketball operations, rumors are swirling about significant roster changes — including the possibility of the franchise trading Zion Williamson.

On the latest episode of "The Kevin O’Connor Show," guest Esfandiar Baraheni and host Kevin O’Connor dive into the speculation.

They pointed to multiple reports suggesting the Pelicans will have “candid conversations” this offseason about Zion’s future. Zion, while supremely talented, has a contract filled with non-guaranteed money and games-played requirements due to his well-documented injury and weight concerns.

According to the pair, league-wide interest in Zion would be strong if New Orleans put him on the trade market. Potential suitors include the Brooklyn Nets, the Miami Heat and other fringe playoff teams like Chicago and Atlanta — squads seeking to take a big swing without mortgaging the future. However, the value New Orleans could get in return remains up for debate. O’Connor and Baraheni stress the Pelicans shouldn’t trade Zion just for the sake of moving on; they need a meaningful return, like a lottery pick or a cornerstone young player.

Ultimately, the decision may hinge on how the NBA Draft Lottery shakes out, what first-round pick New Orleans gets and what packages are actually offered. Still, as the Pelicans enter a new era, a Zion Williamson trade is no longer unthinkable — setting up one of the summer’s most intriguing storylines.

