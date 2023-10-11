Zion Williamson is back in a Pelicans uniform. Will he stay there?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket to slam dunk over Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

It's been more than 10 months since we last saw Zion Williamson in game action in a New Orleans Pelicans uniform.

On Tuesday, he made his return to the court after missing 53 games last season, most of them with a hamstring injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 2. Williamson's Pelicans took on the Orlando Magic in the preseason debut for both teams.

He didn't quite look ready for prime time on defense getting juked by fellow former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero on a drive and dunk in the first quarter.

PAOLO BANCHERO.



The 2022-23 #KiaROTY uses his handle and then throws down the thunderous dunk 💪 pic.twitter.com/TN2Nkfz8ux — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2023

Then he looked very much like himself on a rim-rocking dunk from the baseline later in the quarter.

Zion Williamson rocking the rim! 😤



He's got 7 PTS in his first quarter of the #NBAPreseason.



Watch live: https://t.co/htyakZeFve pic.twitter.com/aVokwMYldG — NBA (@NBA) October 11, 2023

He showed off his court vision on a crosscourt pass that set up a Jordan Hawkins 3-pointer.

This DIME by Zion Williamson to Jordan Hawkins 😳pic.twitter.com/vidi41eEMr — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) October 11, 2023

It was an expected mixed bag for Williamson, who struggled to match up with Banchero, the reigning Rookie of the Year who holds a four-inch height advantage. But he finished with a strong stat line, posting 12 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 4 of 8 from the field in 16 minutes of play.

For the most part, Williamson's return was simply a welcome sight in New Orleans for Pelicans fans anxious to see their superstar actually playing basketball. Williamson's missed more regular games (214) than he's played (144) since joining the NBA in 2019. His season ended prematurely in 2022-23 on the heels of continued criticism of his diet and conditioning. He missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

Williamson acknowledged his critics this summer and vowed that he was taking steps to improve his conditioning. At this point, fans will believe it when they see it. And seeing it means a lot more than 15 minutes in a preseason game.