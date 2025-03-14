'Yellowstone' Season 5: Part 2 begins streaming on Peacock soon — here's what to know about the final chapter of the Taylor Sheridan series

Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone came to an end late last year, after the fifth and final season was divided into two parts. The first four seasons and Season 5: Part 1 have been available to stream on Peacock for quite some time now, but Yellowstone Season 5: Part 2 is finally joining its predecessors on the platform this Sunday. Are you ready to find out what happens to the Duttons at the end of Yellowstone? Here's how to watch every episode of the wildly popular Western series.

Plus, need a refresher on the Yellowstone timeline before finishing up the final season? We've got you covered. Here's how, and in what order, to watch Yellowstone and all its spinoffs.

Where to stream Yellowstone Seasons 1-5

Seasons 1–4 and the first half of Yellowstone Season 5 are currently available to stream in their entirety on Peacock. Yellowstone Season 5B premieres on the platform Mar. 16, 2025.

Where to stream the Yellowstone spinoffs:

Yellowstone timeline explained

While the hit show Yellowstone may have come out first, the Dutton family tree goes back much further than the Paramount show's premiere. The series has two prequel stories out now, 1883 and 1923, with a third prequel, 1944, confirmed.

There are also reportedly several more Yellowstone sequels in the works, including The Madison (formerly titled 2024) and 6666 (currently on hold). With the second season of 1923 coming out this weekend, here's a quick refresher on where (and in what order) to watch Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs.

1883

Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, this Yellowstone prequel series follows members of the Dutton family as they travel west across the Great Plains towards Montana. All eight episodes of this limited series are currently streaming on Paramount+.

1923

In 1923, a new generation of Duttons struggled to maintain control of their ranch amidst the early stages of the Great Depression and under the pressure of Prohibition. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in this Yellowstone prequel. Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 2.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone follows the modern-day Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, as they deal with family drama, land disputes and tension with the neighboring Indian Reservation. Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly star in the western drama. Yellowstone seasons 1–5 (the first half) are currently available to stream on Peacock. Yellowstone Season 5B hits the platform on Mar. 16, 2025.

What other Yellowstone spinoffs are coming out?

On top of 1883,1923 and 1944 there are also modern spinoffs The Madison, 6666 and a Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff in the works, as well as another limited series featuring Dutton ancestors from the 1960s set to be released in the future.