Yankees-Dodgers 2024 World Series Preview: Judge vs. Ohtani, winner predictions | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The 2024 World Series starts on Friday and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast crew is here to provide the most comprehensive preview possible for what might be the most star-studded Fall Classic ever.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss all the narratives surrounding this series, including the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers meeting in the championship for the first time since 1981, Shohei Ohtani going head-to-head with Aaron Judge and whether the lack of World Series experience will matter for either team.

Also on this episode, Jake and Jordan highlight some key players that fans should keep an eye on, break down the position-by-position battles between each team and make their final predictions for who will walk away as champions when the dust finally settles.

(0:00) - Remembering Fernando Valenzuela

(4:44) - LAD vs. NYY: The narrative machine

(25:14) - Who are the main characters?

(45:14) - Position-by-position breakdown

(1:15:18) - Interesting matchups to keep an eye on

(1:19:04) - World Series predictions

(1:24:15) - A note about Brent Honeywell

