Yankees designate veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for assignment after just 8 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays v. New York Yankees NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Yankees pitches during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 4, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Carlos Carrasco's time with the New York Yankees lasted just 32 innings. It didn't go well.

The team designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday after the veteran right hander struggled to open the season.

Carrasco, 38, posted a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances with the club.

