Yankees bats continue to be explosive, hitting 4 HR in 12-3 battering of Brewers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The torpedoes kept firing in the Bronx on Sunday as the New York Yankees continued their barrage on Milwaukee Brewers pitching with three home runs in a 7-3 win.

Aaron Judge began the fireworks with a two-run shot off Aaron Civale in the first inning. With that shot into the seats, Judge became the first player in Yankees history to hit four homers in the team's first three games of a season.

The Yankees followed that up with home runs in each of the next two innings. Ben Rice hit a solo shot with two outs in the second, while Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed up with a two-run blast — also with two outs — after Civale intentionally walked Judge to face the Yankees' second baseman.

Civale was battered for five runs on four hits, three of them being home runs, lasting three innings.

Jazz etches this @Yankees team into the record books 🎷 pic.twitter.com/qeaaaMcRZR — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

Chisholm added a three-run homer in the seventh inning that helped the Yankees tie the MLB record with 15 home runs hit in the first three games of the season.

The only historic home run feat that the Yankees didn't achieve or get near during the past two games is not hitting a leadoff shot for the third consecutive game.

Austin Wells went deep in the team's season opener, become the first catcher to ever hit a leadoff homer in MLB history. Paul Goldschmidt batted leadoff on Saturday and opened the blitz on former Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes with a home run. Goldschmidt did not lead off with a homer on Sunday, but he did hit a single and came around to score on Judge's long ball.

The Yankees' four home runs on Sunday followed up a nine-homer eruption on Saturday, beginning with three deep balls on Milwaukee's first three pitches of the game. The Bronx bombing continued, resulting in seven home runs in the opening three innings, which set a MLB record.