Yankees bats only manage 2 runs vs. Tigers pitcher Casey Mize, snowy conditions in Detroit

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning during a baseball game, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The New York Yankees led Major League Baseball in runs and home runs coming into Monday's matinee matchup versus the Detroit Tigers. Yet against cold, snowy conditions at Detroit's Comerica Park and Tigers starter Casey Mize, the Yankees bats produced little offense in a 6-2 defeat.

Mize has been outstanding in his first two starts of the season, looking like the ace-level pitcher Detroit hoped for when selecting him No. 1 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft. Facing the Yankees for six innings, he allowed one run, four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Aaron Judge batted 1-for-3 with an RBI and Paul Goldschmidt hit 2-for-4, but the Yankees' No. 5 through 9 hitters went 2-for-20. Jazz Chisholm Jr.., Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera each hit 0-for-4.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón could have used some offensive help. The left-hander allowed six runs (five earned), four hits and three walks in six innings. He also notched six strikeouts.

Following the game, manager Aaron Boone said Rodón pitched well other than the changeup he threw to Andy Ibáñez for a three-run homer in the third inning. Rodón, in his view, wasn't helped by home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman.

"Look, he doesn't get a call in that inning and then makes the one mistake that turns into a three-run homer," Boone said to <a data-i13n="cpos:14;pos:1" href="https://x.com/YESNetwork/status/1909365225452613965">YES Network's Meredith Marakovits</a>. "He kinda yanked the changeup a little bit and Ibáñez got him. Outside of that, I thought he was excellent."

Aaron Boone speaks with @M_Marakovits & the media following Monday's game, starting with an answer to Meredith asking about Carlos Rodón's outing. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Rjhk7nCtq3 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 7, 2025

Ibáñez drove in three runs for Detroit and Justyn-Henry Malloy tallied another two RBI. The top two hitters in the Tigers' batting order made Rodón pay for walking the bottom two batters in the lineup. Jake Rogers drew three walks, scoring two runs, while Ryan Kreidler worked up one pass and also came around to score.

Mize's performance on Monday followed up a scoreless start versus the Seattle Mariners, in which he allowed only one hit in 5 2/3 innings, along with another three walks and six strikeouts.

The Tigers (6-4) have won four consecutive games and five of seven since getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in their season-opening three-game series. The Yankees (6-4) have lost their past two games, giving up six runs in each defeat.

New York faces American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA) on Tuesday during what should be another cold matinee. The Yankees counter with Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36).