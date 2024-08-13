Yankees 3B Jazz Chisholm likely headed to IL with UCL injury, may need surgery

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm has a UCL injury in hit left elbow and is likely headed to the injured list.

Manager Aaron Boone revealed the diagnosis and the news to Yankees beat reporters Tuesday night prior to New York's game against the Chicago White Sox. Boone said that surgery to repair the injury is an option. Chisholm will undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury and the next step.

Chisholm injured his elbow while sliding head-first into home plate during Monday's 11-2 Yankees loss to the White Sox. He left the game after the injury and underwent imaging Tuesday to determine a diagnosis.