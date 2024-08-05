Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports team up for $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes

Yahoo Fantasy and NBC Sports know how much you have on the line when it comes to your fantasy football leagues — pride, dignity, a shiny trophy and the ability to gloat to your leaguemates all offseason long.

However, this offseason, we’ve decided it’s not enough. What if we added a $1 million prize to up the stakes?

Yep, that's right. Those playing in private Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a whopping $1 million prize.

There are endless possibilities to dream of how to use the 1 million prize. And that dream comes one step closer to reality thanks to this first-of-its-kind fantasy football sweepstakes.

Though Yahoo Fantasy and NBC Sports can’t guarantee your favorite NFL team has a successful season, they have partnered to ensure your fantasy team offers you the ultimate shot to win the big prize. In addition to your registration entry, your squad can earn you more chances to win.

How to earn more entries from your fantasy squad

If any of the players on your fantasy squad score a touchdown in a Week 1 NFL game broadcast on NBC or Peacock, you’re in luck! You get an extra entry.

Those three games include:

Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, September 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Peacock

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions: Sunday, September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Fantasy managers couldn't have asked for a better slate of games for earning additional entries, as every single one of those six teams featured — Ravens, Chiefs, Packers, Eagles, Rams and Lions — ranked top-12 in touchdown drive percentage in the 2023 season, without much cause for concern that regression could be in store.

With Yahoo Sports and NBC Sports teaming up for the $1 million fantasy football sweepstakes, you’ll (hopefully) be rewarded for drafting those touchdown-scoring stars — and maybe a few fantasy sleepers coming through with a surprise spike.

Users can earn up to eight total entries, including one automatically for signing up for a private league and entering the sweepstakes along with the potential to earn seven bonus entries by your squad scoring touchdowns in the aforementioned Week 1 games. For example, if eligible Yahoo Fantasy users have both a quarterback and receiver on their fantasy teams who connect for a touchdown in a Week 1 game broadcast on NBC and/or Peacock, those users will receive two bonus entries. Keep in mind, however, if you roster a player who scores on multiple rosters, you’ll only receive one (1) bonus entry for the contest.

Regardless of your draft slot or preferred strategy, there's an opportunity to snag some additional entries in the $1 million sweepstakes. But make sure you sign up for a private league and enter the sweepstakes ahead of the deadline at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 5 — the day of the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. After all, you can't win if you don't play!

Questions about the sweepstakes? We have answers in an FAQ and here are the official rules.

The sweepstakes is one of several new experiences in the redesigned Yahoo Fantasy app, which features a bold new look and easy-to-use interface to help fantasy players have more fun and set a winning lineup, faster. Learn more here.