World Series 2023: Rangers' win over the Diamondbacks in Game 1 was least-watched opening game ever

World Series Workout Day ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: World Series signage is seen during the World Series Workout Day for the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on October 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The World Series isn’t off to a great start.

Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers on Friday night was the least-watched opening game of the World Series on record, according to the Sports Business Journal’s Austin Karp. The game drew just 9.18 million viewers on Fox, about 100,000 viewers shy of the previous low during the 2020 season.

Previous low was during the pandemic series of 2020 (9.27 million for Dodgers-Rays on a Tuesday night) — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) October 30, 2023

Last season’s World Series averaged 11.78 million viewers per game on Fox, and just more than 12 million combined — which includes Fox Deportes and streaming options. That series was the second-least watched of all-time. The 2020 series, which came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, averaged just 9.94 million viewers.

Fox pays Major League Baseball $729 million annually for its broadcast rights package throughout the season that includes the World Series, according to The Athletic . The network has aired the World Series since 2000, and its current deal runs through 2028.

By comparison, about 50 million people watched Game 7 of the 1991 World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins, per The Athletic. More than 40 million watched the Chicago Cubs win Game 7 of their World Series in 2016, too.

The Rangers beat the Diamondbacks 6-5 in Game 1 after Adolis García drilled a home run in the 11th inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Diamondbacks stormed back on Saturday with a 9-1 win of their own, which tied the series up 1-1. The series will resume in Arizona on Monday night with Game 3.

While viewership numbers are sure to rise as the series moves along, especially if it goes to a full seven games, Friday’s opening matchup was a struggle.